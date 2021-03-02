Trescothick trying to accept touring life after England appointment

London [UK], March 2 (ANI): Former England batsman Marcus Trescothick has confirmed that he would be ready to jump back to travelling life but he added that is still trying to accept the long trips usually undertaken by England players and support staff.



This remark of Trescothick came as he was named as England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) elite batting coach. This job profile would ask the former England batsman to be on tour with various England teams as well as working with players.

"It's an ongoing process for me. I think I've learned to adapt and progress where I've gone. I've gradually built it from a couple of days in Spain, to then going to Spain for a week. Then I did two weeks in Abu Dhabi," ESPNcricinfo quoted Trescothick as saying.

"I'm gradually cutting my teeth on it just to get more confident. Every trip that I do, the more I realise how much I enjoyed the touring life. But that's not to say I'm ready to jump back in and do six weeks or two months or three months away. That's not what I'm ready for yet. And we've discussed that," he added.

Trescothick's international career had come to an early end due to his issues with anxiety and depression. This issues appeared to be exacerbated by periods away from home, the former England batsman had revealed earlier.

"Do I know how much touring I will do? Not exactly. We have discussed it and I'm ready to jump back on and do bits and pieces. Do I want to do three months in a row? No, I don't. I'm building up to that sort of point. The little journeys I've done for a couple of weeks here or a month there: that works really well," said Trescothick.

"I said I would do three, four, five weeks, I'm open to all that. It's gradually getting easier for me. My kids are growing up and are less dependent on me and I've grown more and more confident to deal with it," he added.

As part of his new role, Trescothick is also expected to work with players at U19 and Lions level as well. Trescothick was due to arrive in India last week with the England limited-overs party, he pulled out due to a family bereavement. (ANI)

