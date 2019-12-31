Trevor Penney appointed West Indies' assistant coach

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Dec 31 (ANI): Trevor Penney on Monday (local time) was appointed assistant coach of the West Indies' men's cricket team.

He will be taking up his duties for two years only in the white-ball format of the game.

"I am thrilled and excited to be given this opportunity to work with this brilliant bunch of cricketers and staff led by Kieron Pollard and Phil Simmons. I have been lucky enough over the last few years to work with several members of the squad and the Caribbean is like 'home away from home' for me being involved in the CPL," Penney said in an official statement.



The 51-year-old will be joining the team on January 2 to help them prepare for the upcoming series against Ireland, which will have three ODIs and three T20Is.

Penney, a former Warwickshire cricketer, played 158 first-class matches and 291 List A matches in a career that spanned close to two decades.

"We have two big T20 World Cups coming up (in Australia 2020 and India 2021) and it's my aim to try and improve everybody and be as good as we can and hopefully win those two major ICC events for the great people of the West Indies," Penney said.

He has worked with several international teams as well as franchise teams. He has been the head coach of Sri Lanka and the fielding coach of India in the past.

He was also the assistant coach at King's XI Punjab, Deccan Chargers and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Recently he was part of the Barbados Trident coaching staff during their successful campaign in the 2019 CPL. (ANI)

The 51-year-old will be joining the team on January 2 to help them prepare for the upcoming series against Ireland, which will have three ODIs and three T20Is.Penney, a former Warwickshire cricketer, played 158 first-class matches and 291 List A matches in a career that spanned close to two decades."We have two big T20 World Cups coming up (in Australia 2020 and India 2021) and it's my aim to try and improve everybody and be as good as we can and hopefully win those two major ICC events for the great people of the West Indies," Penney said.He has worked with several international teams as well as franchise teams. He has been the head coach of Sri Lanka and the fielding coach of India in the past.He was also the assistant coach at King's XI Punjab, Deccan Chargers and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).Recently he was part of the Barbados Trident coaching staff during their successful campaign in the 2019 CPL. (ANI)