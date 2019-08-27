Toggle navigation
Toggle navigation
Home
Samachar
News
Finance
SPORTS
Movies
Bawarchi
Videos
Gold rates
DUBAI GOLD RATES
RUPEE
Jobs
Health
Techtalk
Web
Sify
Search
Sify.com
Sports
Cricket
Trolls ask head coach Shastri to focus on fitness
Trolls ask head coach Shastri to focus on fitness
Source :
Last Updated: Tue, Aug 27, 2019 13:24 hrs
SEARCH
Latest Features
World Champion PV Sindhu returns home after historic triumph
From Kashmir to Caribbean: Team India Diaries
Captain Kohli equals Dhoni's mark as Bumrah 5/7 scripts India's record win
Stokes classic seals historic chase, keeps England's Ashes dreams alive
Kohli-Rahane duo betters Tendulkar-Ganguly's rare Test record
talking point on sify sports