Tsegay renews women's world indoor 1,500m record in France

The 24-year-old world bronze medallist on Tuesday clocked 3:53.09 to wrap up the convincing win, beating the previous world indoor record of 3:55.17 set by compatriot Genzebe Dibaba in 2014.

Lievin (France), Feb 10 (IANS) Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia improved the women's world indoor 1,500-meter record at the recent World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin.

Double European indoor champion Laura Muir finished second with a British indoor record of 3:59.58, followed by her team-mate Melissa Courtney-Bryant in 4:04.79.

"I'm very happy to set a world indoor record," said Tsegay as per the World Athletics website. "I have been training really hard and I set myself a target to break the world indoor record."

Ethiopian steeplechase specialist Getnet Wale won the men's 3000m in 7:24.98, the second-fastest indoor performance in history, while US's Grant Holloway won the men's 60m hurdles in 7.32, just 0.02 shy of the world indoor record set by Colin Jackson of Britain back in 1994.

--IANS

aak/