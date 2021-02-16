Tuchel feels Chelsea 'can be more deadly' despite 2-0 win over Newcastle

London [UK], February 16 (ANI): Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is seeking improvement in his team despite their victory over Newcastle United, saying that his side can be more deadly, precise, and decisive.



Chelsea moved up to the fourth position in the Premier League standings after registering a 2-0 win over Newcastle United here on Tuesday.

"I liked the first half. We played with courage and had a lot of touches in the box and a lot of shots. We managed to keep them away from our box and did not allow chances or even half-chances so I liked that a lot," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"During the whole match, we lacked precision in the last decision and we lacked decision-making in the box. We can be more deadly, more precise and more decisive that we create even more chances of our half-chances," he added.

This was Chelsea's fourth consecutive win in the competition and the victory propelled them ahead of West Ham and Liverpool on the points table. Tuchel's men now have 42 points from 24 games while Newcastle United remained in the 17th position with 25 points.

During the match, Olivier Giroud scored the opening goal, putting Chelsea ahead in the 31st minute. Timo Werner then doubled the lead in the 39th minute, sealing a 2-0 win for Chelsea.

Reflecting on the second half, Tuchel said: "In the second half, the first three or four minutes were more or less the picture for the whole half. We suddenly gave away two shots in the first two minutes, we lost duels, we had suddenly corners against us and I felt we had the feeling of something to lose."

"We played too many balls back when we could escape the pressure, we did not open up or keep the advantage to put the game into the opponent's half. The counter-attacks in the second half were not precise or clinical enough to score a third goal and finish the game," he added.

Chelsea will next play against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. (ANI)

