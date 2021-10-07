Turkish GP: Carlos Sainz to start from back of grid in Istanbul after taking new Ferrari power unit

Istanbul [Turkey], October 7 (ANI): Carlos Sainz is set to start this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix from the back of the grid, after receiving the new hybrid system that teammate Charles Leclerc tried out at the previous race in Sochi.



Leclerc admitted to being pleased with the boost in performance from the new hybrid system when he tried it at the Russian Grand Prix, with Leclerc quickly moving up the order in the race from his P19 starting position, only to fall victim to the chaotic conditions in the final laps and finish out of the points in P15.

But ahead of F1's return to Istanbul Park, Ferrari confirmed that both cars would now run the new system, with Sainz -- who claimed his third podium of the season in Sochi -- set to receive a whole new power unit, including the upgraded hybrid system.

A statement from Ferrari confirmed: "As was the case for Charles Leclerc in Russia, in Turkey Carlos Sainz will take a completely new power unit fitted with the new hybrid system. Therefore he will start from the back of the grid with the aim of climbing up the order to try and score some points."

Meanwhile, Ferrari also confirmed that Team Principal Mattia Binotto would not be on the ground in Istanbul, instead working at "the Maranello factory to focus on development of next year's car," according to the statement, which went on: "He will of course follow all sessions and the race from the Remote Garage, with a permanent link to the team at Istanbul Park." (ANI)

