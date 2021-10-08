Turkish GP: Hamilton set for grid penalty after taking new Mercedes engine

Istanbul [Turkey], October 8 (ANI): Lewis Hamilton is set to receive a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix as the championship leader has taken a new Mercedes engine at Istanbul Park, the Formula 1 stated on Friday.



Hamilton, who holds a two-point lead in the standings having won the Russian Grand Prix -- in which Red Bull's Max Verstappen recovered from 20th to second having himself taken a new power unit -- was expected to take a new engine prior to this weekend.

His Mercedes W12 has been fitted with a new internal combustion engine (ICE) and exhaust -- but the driver has only exceeded his allocation of new ICEs.

As he has exceeded his allocation of new engines, he's set to receive a 10-place penalty -- however, Hamilton came from sixth to win the 2020 Turkish GP.

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari will also start the race from the rear with a new power unit. (ANI)

