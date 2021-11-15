'Turning point was when I got out': Finch after Australia win maiden T20 WC title

Dubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI): Australia skipper Aaron Finch said the turning point of the ICC men's T20 Final was when he got out and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh came into bat against New Zealand.



Mitchell Marsh's power-packed unbeaten 77 and a superb spell from Josh Hazlewood fired Australia to their first T20 World Cup title on Sunday.

Finch said Marsh batted "outstandingly" which put the pressure back on New Zealand after they had scored a competitive total.

"I think the turning point was when I got out, for Mitch Marsh to be able to come in and play the way that he did. He was outstanding," said Finch in the post-match press conference as per ICC.

"That partnership with David was brilliant; the way that they put the pressure back on the opposition was exactly what was needed at the time," he added.

Hazlewood's three for 16 helped restrict New Zealand to 172 for 4 before all-rounder Marsh, bolstered by in-form David Warner, struck a match-winning half-century to inflict yet more misery on New Zealand in the summit clash.

The Australian skipper said bowling in the powerplay with the new ball was an important aspect of the game.

"I thought the way that we bowled with the new ball in that power play was obviously really important. That first ten overs to restrict New Zealand to, I think 57," said Finch.

"But we knew that one down, it was always going to be tough because the dew started to come down quite heavy which we had not seen at all in the tournament so far," he added.

Finch revealed that Marsh was disappointed when he was dropped from the squad.

"Yeah, he bounced back beautifully. He was obviously disappointed; everyone is when they get dropped. I don't know of anyone who is over the moon when they get dropped," said Finch.

"Yeah, he was disappointed, but he knew it wasn't a performance thing. It was only a structural change of the team; we went with a different makeup. That's all that was.

"But the way that he's bounced back has been unbelievable," Finch signed off. (ANI)

