TVS Racing crowned champion at 2020 National Rally Championship

The final round of the season took place in Hampi and witnessed team racer Rajendra RE secure the top spot in the Group A upto 500cc Class, Samuel Jacob placed at P1 in Group B Super Sport upto 260cc, and Karthik N finishing P1 in the Group B Scooter Class. In the Group B Ladies Class, Aishwarya Pissay finished the Rally at P1.

Hampi, Feb 2 (IANS) TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, finished the 2020 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) on a high note as it won the championship in all categories.

Winning the overall championship, TVS Racing rider, R Nataraj won Group A upto 500cc category, and teammate Samuel Jacob won the Super Sport Group B upto 260cc category (and in overall). Pinkesh Thakkar won the Group B Scooter Class and Aishwarya Pissay won the Group B Ladies Class. The team also won the Tuners Trophy in all classes.

"I am extremely happy that TVS Racing had a hundred percent race win in 2020 INRC. Nataraj and Samuel have maintained a consistent performance throughout the Rally and proved their dominance in their respective categories. Pinkesh's performance was remarkable this year and I am glad that he secured top position in his class," said B Selvaraj, team manager, TVS Racing.

"Aishwarya also maintained her pace in the rally and finished at podium. I would like to thank all the TVS Racing team members for their relentless hard work in keeping the motorcycles and scooters at its best form and supporting the team in every step," he added.

