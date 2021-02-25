Twitter fans are furious after India lose quick wickets on Day 2

When Virat Kohli and Co. started Day 2 of the 3rd Test, they had no clue that they would be benched by the England spinners so soon.
In the first hour of Day 2, India had lost five wickets in quick successions. Right before Tea, England managed to send all the Indian players back to the den as soon as they stepped on the field. India was all bundled out with a lead of only 33 runs, and the social media couldn't stop buzzing about their performance.
Here are some of the tweets of some Twitterati:
Modiji after watching India's batting#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Yb758yNk6y— Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) February 25, 2021
Root Rocked— Shazziya Mehmood (@shaziyaaM) February 25, 2021
Indian Batsman Shocked #INDvENG
#INDvENG #PinkBallTest#MoteraCricketStadium#modi_job_do #MoteraStadium#Cricket— Dhaval Desai (@RabariD23965061) February 25, 2021
Indian fans who turned on the TV just now: pic.twitter.com/BYQSwcJPUz
Indian team getting all out early in the day so England have to bat in the sun. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/MB8tLV8S9f— Sanket Chaudhury (@HealedAchilles) February 25, 2021
It will be such a shame if this match finishes today & if it goes till tomorrow then India might be in a difficult situation. #INDvENG #ENGvIND— Rishabh (@Pun_Intended__) February 25, 2021
Who would have known....Root will take 4. #INDvENG— Sahil Jamwal (@spideyjamwal) February 25, 2021
BOOOOOOOES #INDvENG— 🕊️ (@TheEntryFragger) February 25, 2021