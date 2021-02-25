Twitter fans are furious after India lose quick wickets on Day 2

When Virat Kohli and Co. started Day 2 of the 3rd Test, they had no clue that they would be benched by the England spinners so soon.

In the first hour of Day 2, India had lost five wickets in quick successions. Right before Tea, England managed to send all the Indian players back to the den as soon as they stepped on the field. India was all bundled out with a lead of only 33 runs, and the social media couldn't stop buzzing about their performance.