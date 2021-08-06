Twitter removes blue verified badge from MS Dhoni's account

Dhoni last tweeted on January 8, 2021.ANI tried to contact Twitter to ascertain the reason behind it and is still awaiting its reply.The blue tick on a Twitter handle is to let people know that the social media account is authentic. It said to receive the blue badge, the person's account must be authentic, notable, and active.Having retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, Dhoni now only plays in the Indian Premier League and will be back in action when the UAE leg of IPL resumes in September.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the remainder of IPL. A total of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days.Mumbai Indians will lock horns with CSK on September 19 to resume IPL 2021. The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8.The 1st Qualifier will be played in Dubai on October 10. The Eliminator & Qualifier 2 will be played in Sharjah on October 11 and 13 respectively with Dubai hosting the final of IPL 2021 on October 15 this year. (ANI)