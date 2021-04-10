  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Twitterati react after MS Dhoni gets out for a duck!

Twitterati react after MS Dhoni gets out for a duck!

Source :SIFY
Author :SIFY
Last Updated: Sat, Apr 10th, 2021, 22:40:48hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Dhoni out

Many Chennai Super Kings fans were waiting patiently for MS Dhoni's return in the 14th Indian Premier League this year but were disappointed when Thala departed for a duck!

Avesh Khan clean bowled the skipper, and sent back the big fish to the dugout!

Khan bowled a good length ball around off; Dhoni looked to swat it away but gets an inside edge onto the stumps. Not what Chennai wanted at that stage, but Delhi won't mind.

Twitterati didn't spare the skipper and immediately reacted to his early dismissal.

But some ardent fans still keep faith:

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features