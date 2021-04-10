Twitterati react after MS Dhoni gets out for a duck!

Many Chennai Super Kings fans were waiting patiently for MS Dhoni's return in the 14th Indian Premier League this year but were disappointed when Thala departed for a duck!
Avesh Khan clean bowled the skipper, and sent back the big fish to the dugout!
Khan bowled a good length ball around off; Dhoni looked to swat it away but gets an inside edge onto the stumps. Not what Chennai wanted at that stage, but Delhi won't mind.
Twitterati didn't spare the skipper and immediately reacted to his early dismissal.
#DhoniReturns— 𝘁𝗵𝗲_𝗽𝘂𝗻𝗲𝗸𝗮𝗿 ❁ (@PunekarUday) April 10, 2021
Someone to #Dhoni
Aaj kuch score banega ?
Dhoni: pic.twitter.com/Zd9YPO0UD6
Me watching #Dhoni out for a duck :#CSKvDC #DhoniReturns pic.twitter.com/bY0Fp0lRtV— Anirudh Sharma (@Anirudh78867581) April 10, 2021
Le #Dhoni after first ball !!#CricketainmentShuru #DCvsCSK pic.twitter.com/czY3BlwhrC— Apna LPU (@LpuMemer) April 10, 2021
But some ardent fans still keep faith:
Even if Thala goes out for a duck in the next 10 Consecutive Matches.. We will still be the same madddd cult faansss... we were never been fans of his statistics!! We love him more than the game of Cricket. @msdhoni #Dhoni— ▽ (@195Stumpings) April 10, 2021
Haters do not make a player, fans do. Never mind, we r with u MS 💕💛#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/3JQXTcGC0P— Divyansh Shahdeo (@this_is_ds) April 10, 2021
#Dhoni fans be like #CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/FMMGAyEJwT— Shweta Alegaonkar (@shwetalegaonkar) April 10, 2021