Twitterati reacts after Rohit Sharma rested for a couple of games

In a surprising move, India has left out Rohit Sharma for a couple of games, informed skipper Virat Kohli during the toss ahead of the first T20I of the 5-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are openers for Team India.
Here are a few reactions:
Virat Kohli rested Rohit Sharma for the match.
Rohit Sharma be like :
Rohit Sharma decided to sit out after Suryakumar Yadav was not picked. Once again standing with MI player. #INDvENG
No Rohit, No Ishan and No Surya in first #T20I
Virat selecting playing 11 be like:-
No Rohit, No Ishan and No Surya as well. Atleast should have played Surya. Mood off 💔
Neither Virat nor Shastri but Rohit Sharma is heading the discussion at the moment!!! ❤️#INDvENG
If India have deliberately said they're picking KL/Rohit/Virat, to stop England picking Moeen, give them the trophy right now
After Seeing No Rohit Sharma, Ishan kishan, and Surya Kumar Yadav In Playing 11..
MI Fans -
Kohli:- no rohit today
Morgan:- you r kidding me
Kohli:- no it's true #T20I #INDvsENG
No Rohit
No SKY
No Ishan Kishan
Mumbai Indians fans tonight