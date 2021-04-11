Two fencers test positive for Covid in Egypt

"The players will undergo 15 days of quarantine if their second Covid-19 RT PCR test returns positive on Sunday," the FAI official told IANS.

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Two Indian fencers have tested positive for Covid-19 while participating in the World Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships in Cairo, confirmed a senior official of the Fencing Association of India (FAI).

A 24-member national team, including 12 girls, participated in the nine-day world championships that will conclude on Sunday.

"No Indian team member has won a medal," the FAI official added.

The Indian team is participating in all the three disciplines -- sabre, foil and epee.

The FAI will also organise national selection trials on April 16 at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar.

Top 24 fencers, including 12 in women's category, are expected to take part in the one-day selection trials for the Asian Olympic qualifiers.

The trials in women's section will be held in foil and epee as Bhavani Devi has already qualified in sabre event for the Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.

But in the men's section, trials will be conducted in all the three disciplines -- sabre, foil and epee.

