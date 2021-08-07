Typhoon expected to approach Tokyo on the last day of Olympics

Tokyo [Japan], August 7 (ANI): A typhoon is expected to approach Tokyo and its neighboring areas from the Pacific on Sunday, the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, reported Kyodo News.



Typhoon Mirinae was moving over the sea south of the Japanese archipelago at 30 kilometers per hour as of noon, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Saturday as it warned of strong winds and high waves.

The closing ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. local time in Japan. The final day will also feature competitions including track and field, volleyball, water polo, boxing, handball, and basketball.

After 19 days of competition, where emotions of sport have triumphed, the official handover between Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 will be one of the highlights of the Closing Ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium. The Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, will hand the Olympic flag to the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo.

Speaking about this, Hidalgo said: "It is with great emotion that I will bring home the flag from Tokyo in the company of the victorious French athletes and the Olympic values of openness, excellence, effort, and fair play. The prospect of gathering in 2024 for Games that are respectful of invited nations and which carry the ambition of a more sustainable city will motivate all our efforts." (ANI)

