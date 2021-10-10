Tyson Fury defeats Deontay Wilder to retain heavyweight title

Nevada [US], October 10 (ANI): Gypsy King Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder on Saturday (local time) to retain WBC heavyweight boxing title at the T-Mobile Arena.



Deontay Wilder gave it his everything in the fight, but somehow Fury was able to channel his energy and in the end, he emerged triumphant.

Fury went on to win an incredible fight with an 11th round knockout to retain his WBC heavyweight title.

After the win, Fury tweeted: "Don't ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver."

In another tweet, the 33-year-old said: "Thank you to my lord and saviour Jesus Christ." (ANI)

