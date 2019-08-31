U-17 Women's tournament and Children's League to popularise football in India: Nita Ambani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and Reliance Foundation have announced two key initiatives -- U17 Women's tournament and Children's League aimed at propelling the growth of football in the country, especially among girls.

Chairperson of the FSDL Nita Ambani revealed the plan while addressing the Indian Super League (ISL) club owners' here on Saturday.

Over 100 women will participate in a four-team format for U-17 women's tournament. India is hosting FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India in October 2020.The U17 tournament is aimed at providing an opportunity for the players to showcase their talent for selection to the Indian team. It is scheduled to be held in mid-November.The ISL Children's League is yet another significant initiative, which will feature over 38,000 children under 6, 8, 10 and 12-year age groups across 12 states over the next 3 years.In the first phase, the Children's League will be held in three states -- West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya, covering 15 districts, each having its own league.By 2021-22, the Children's League is expected to have a footprint in 40 districts across 12 states.Speaking at the event Nita said: "It is my vision to introduce millions of children to multiple sports disciplines. Over 9 million children's have been impacted through our RF Youth Sports and RF Young Champs programmes.""Over the years, through the initiatives of ISL Club academies, Reliance Foundation Young Champs, and Reliance Foundation Youth Sports we have made significant progress in promoting football, identifying talent and providing a professional environment for young India to showcase their skills," she said."Hosting of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017 has ignited the interest amongst youngsters towards football. I am certain the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020 will further accelerate this journey. Through Women's U17 Tournament and Children's League, we sincerely hope to further popularise the sport in India," she added. (ANI)