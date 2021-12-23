U-19 Asia Cup: India thrash UAE by 154 runs in opener

Put in to bat, India posted a fighting total of 282/5 in 50 overs, courtesy of Harnoor's 120 off 130 balls. Apart from him, skipper Yash Dhull (63 off 68) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (48 not out off 23) made valuable contributions with the bat.

Dubai, Dec 23 (IANS) Riding on Harnoor Singh's fantastic century, India thrashed UAE by 154 runs in their opening U-19 Asia Cup match here on Thursday.

Alishan Sharafu (2/44) was the most successful bowler for UAE as they used as many as nine bowling options at the ICC Academy Ground.

In reply, host UAE were bundled out for 128/10 in 34.3 overs. Kai Smith (45 off 70) was the top-scorer for them. Rajvardhan Hangargekar (3/24) took three wickets for India while Garv Sangwan (2/39), Vicky Oswal (2/7) and Kaushal Tamble (2/16) took two each.

India will now play against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday. The tournament is being played ahead of the U-19 World Cup in the West Indies next month.

Brief scores: India 282/5 in 50 overs (Harnoor Singh 120 off 130, Yash Dhull 63 off 68; Alishan Sharafu 2/44) beat UAE (128-10 in 34.3 overs (Kai Smith 45 off 70; Rajvardhan Hangargekar 3/24, Vicky Oswal 2/7) by 154 runs

--IANS

