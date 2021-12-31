U19 Asia Cup final: Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bat first against India

Dubai, Dec 31 (IANS) Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the U19 Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium here on Friday.

In U19 Asia Cup finals between India and Sri Lanka, the former have the upper hand, emerging victorious four times. In eight editions of the tournament, India have been winners seven times (including sharing the trophy with Pakistan in 2012) while Afghanistan were the winners in the 2017 edition.