U19 Asia Cup: India defeat Afghanistan by 4 wickets

Dubai: India defeated Afghanistan by four wickets with 10 balls to spare in their last group match in the U19 Asia Cup, here on Monday.

A half-century by opener Harnoor Singh (65) and useful knocks from Raj Bawa (43 not out), Kaushal Tambe 35 (not out), and captain Yash Dhull (26) enabled India to chase down the target of 260 in 48.2 overs.