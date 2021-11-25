U19 WC: CA announce 37-player training squad

Australia's top Under 19 men's talent will gather for a camp in Adelaide in December before a final squad of 15 is selected for the World Cup.Twenty-nine players from the squad will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in a series of practice matches at Karen Rolton Oval on December 6, 7 and 9.Those not present in Adelaide will still be available for World Cup selection, with several players expected to be involved in a second XI fixture between Western Australia and Tasmania at the same time.Australia has been drawn in Group D and will officially open the tournament when they take on the West Indies on January 14 at the Guyana National Stadium. Australia will then play Sri Lanka and Scotland to round out their group matches.Sixteen countries will take part in the 14th edition of the tournament that will be shared across four Caribbean nations for the first time ever, with the 48-match schedule to be played over 23 days of competition. The format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams compete in the Plate.The group stage will take place between January 14 and 22, before the knock-out stage begins on January 25 ahead of a February 5 Final at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua.Graham Manou, Cricket Australia's Head of National Development, in an official release said: "We're pleased the ICC have confirmed the U19 Men's World Cup for early next year and look forward to Australia taking part in the tournament. The past 18 months have been challenging on many fronts, but the collaboration between CA and the State and Territory Associations has ensured our players have had the support to continue their development on and off the field."Australian U19 Training Squad: Harkirat Bajwa (VIC - Melbourne CC), Thomas Balkin (QLD - Toombul CC), Liam Blackford (VIC - Geelong CC), Xander Buxton (VIC - Melbourne CC), Aidan Cahill (NSW - Newcastle City CC), Cooper Connolly (WA - Scarborough CC), Joel Davies (NSW - Manly Warringah DCA), Nicholas Davis (TAS - Glenorchy CC), Liam Doddrell (NSW - St Clair CC), Joshua Garner (VIC - Geelong CC), Kobe Herft (VIC - Melbourne CC), Isaac Higgins (SA - Glenelg CC), Vincent Huf (VIC - Grampians CC), Marcus Jackman (VIC - Melbourne CC), Campbell Kellaway (VIC - Melbourne CC), Seamus Keogh (VIC - Mildura Settlers CC), Dylan Kritzinger (QLD - Redlands CC), Reiley Mark (VIC - Monash CC), Harry Matthias (SA - Sturt CC), Noah McFadyen (QLD - Northern Suburbs DCC), Corey Miller - NSW - Northern District CC), Darcy Munro (VIC - Melbourne CC), Thomas Nelson (VIC - Camberwell CC), Jack Nisbet (NSW - Sydney CC), Zac Phair (TAS - University of Tasmania), Nivethan Radhakrishnan (TAS - Hawkesbury DCC/Kingborough DCC), Sam Rahaley (SA - Kensington), William Salzmann (NSW - Campbelltown-Camden DCC), Lachlan Shaw (NSW - Northern Districts CC), Jackson Sinfield (QLD - Redlands CC), Ryley Smith (NSW - Penrith CC), Tobias Snell (QLD - Toombul CC), Aubrey Stockdale (QLD - Toombul CC), Nicholas Toohey (NSW - Terrigal Matcham CC/Gordon CC), Corey Wasley (WA - Rockingham-Mandurah CC), Tom Whitney (QLD - Western Suburbs CC), Teague Wyllie (WA - Rockingham-Mandurah CC). (ANI)