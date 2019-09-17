UAE announce 15-man squad for T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019

Dubai [UAE], Sept 17 (ANI): United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday announced its 15-man squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019.

The UAE has been drawn into Group B alongside Ireland, Oman, Hong Kong, Canada, Jersey, and Nigeria.

Emirates Cricket Board Member and Chief Selector Waleed Bukhatir said that their goal will be to finish top of their pool and secure direct qualification.

"Our goal in this tournament is to finish top of our pool and secure direct qualification into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 (in Australia), we are confident in our side's abilities to help make this a reality," Bukhatir said in a statement.UAE will play their pool matches at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi and on being tournament hosts, Bukhatir said: "Emirates Cricket Board is exceptionally proud to be hosts of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers.""We are delighted to be able to welcome 14 exceptionally talented cricketing nations to the United Arab Emirates, and to the world-class facilities on offer in Abu Dhabi at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, the ICC Academy and the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai.""We wish all teams an enjoyable tournament and encourage the cricket-loving community to take advantage of the great weather and free entry to watch what will be 15-days of scintillating cricket across three outstanding venues," he added.UAE squad: Muhammad Naveed (C), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan.UAE will commence their campaign against Oman on October 18. (ANI)