Uber Cup: India lose to Japan in quarterfinals

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Indian women's badminton team crashed out of the Uber Cup after losing to Japan in the quarterfinals on Thursday in Aarhus, Denmark.

In the first match of the quarter-final tie, Malvika Bansod lost her match to world number five Akane Yamaguchi 12-21, 17-21. Then the pair of Tanisha Carsto and Rutaparna Panda went down against Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto 8-21, 10-21 and this gave Japan a 2-0 lead in the encounter.