Uber Cup: India women lose 0-5 to Thailand in last group match

The Indian team, without Saina Nehwal who has been sidelined to an injury, put up a valiant fight before losing to fourth seed Thailand. It was the first loss for Indian women in the tournament after beating Spain (3-2) and Scotland (4-1).

Aarhus, Oct 13 (IANS) The Indian women's badminton team suffered a crushing 0-5 defeat against Thailand in their last group match of the Uber Cup at the Ceres Arena, here on Wednesday.

Having already sealed their place in the quarter-finals, the match against Thailand was to determine the table-topper in Group B of the competition.

Starting the day, the 20-year-old Malvika Bansod lost 15-21 11-21 to world No 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong in their women's singles match.Then, the experienced doubles pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy went down fighting 16-21 12-21 to the duo of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.

India's Aditi Bhatt was the only shuttler to take her match to three games. However, she lost 16-21 21-18 15-21 to world No 13 Busanan Ongbamrungphan. The win on the day helped Thailand seal the tie.

Later, the duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost 17-21 16-21 to Puttita Supajirakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai while Tasnim Mir lost her singles match to Supanida Katethong 19-21 15-21

Meanwhile, the Indian men's badminton team secured their place in the last eight of the Thomas Cup after beating Tahiti 5-0 on Tuesday. They will face defending champions China in their final Group C tie on Thursday.

