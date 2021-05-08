UEFA agrees to reintegrate nine 'Super League' clubs

UEFA convened an emergency meeting of its executive committee late on Friday which took into consideration the spirit and the content of the Club Commitment Declaration and decided to approve various actions, measures and commitments made by the clubs.

Lausanne, May 8 (IANS) The European football governing body (UEFA) has begun the process of reintegration of nine of the 12 clubs which were involved in the now defunct 'Super League' project.

"A formal confirmation of the commitments and the manner of the clubs' reintegration and participation in UEFA Club Competitions has been agreed between and signed by UEFA and those nine clubs. The approved reintegration measures are full and final," said UEFA in a statement.

UEFA said that the nine clubs had "acknowledge and accept" that the Super League project was a mistake and had apologised to fans, national associations, national leagues, fellow European clubs and UEFA.

In an eight-point charter, UEFA said that the clubs will now "unreservedly acknowledge and accept the binding nature of the UEFA statutes and will remain committed to any UEFA club competitions each season for which that club qualifies on sporting merit".

UEFA said that the clubs had agreed to "have substantial fines imposed if they seek to play in unauthorised competitions (100m Euros) or if they breach any other commitment they have entered into in the Club Commitment Declaration (50m Euros)".

UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin said, "These clubs recognised their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition and future commitment to European football. The same cannot be said for the clubs that remain involved in the so-called 'Super League' and UEFA will deal with those clubs subsequently."

The nine clubs are, Arsenal, AC Milan, Chelsea, Atlético Madrid, Internazionale Milano, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

