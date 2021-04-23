UEFA boss renews expulsion threat against Super League clubs

Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus are the four clubs from an original 12 who have not said that they want to get out of the planned breakaway event in the wake of a major public backlash, DPA reported.

Berlin, April 23 (IANS) UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has reiterated his threat to kick the remaining Super League clubs out of the continental events in the future.

Ceferin said on Friday said, "Those who are involved in a Super League company in the future won't be able to compete in UEFA events. Our events will be fantastic even without the four teams."

However, no sanctions were spoken about on Friday against Super League teams which means that Real Madrid will play Chelsea as planned in the Champions League semi-finals next week. Paris Saint-Germain will take on Manchester City in the other tie.

PSG are the only non-Super League club from the four.

The Super League aimed to compete directly with UEFA's showcase Champions League but the project appears all but dead after the six English clubs, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan decided to ditch it.

But Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who heads the Super League company, has said several times that the case is not closed because clubs cannot leave.

According to reports, the clubs have committed themselves to the Super League for 23 years in a 167-page contract. An exit is possible after three years at the earliest and only after paying a substantial penalty fees.

"The contract clearly states that you can't go," Perez has said.

But the American investment bank JP Morgan, who were to fund the Super League with almost four billion dollars, have admitted they have "clearly misjudged" the whole affair.

