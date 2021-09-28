UEFA decides to drop legal action against Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus

Zurich [Switzerland], September 28 (ANI): European football body UEFA has decided to drop its legal action against three clubs -- Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for founding the European Super League.



These three clubs are the only ones who have refused to abandon the breakaway league, while the rest have opted out.

"Following the stay of proceedings against FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF, in the matter related to a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework in connection with the so called 'Super League', the UEFA Appeals Body has declared today the proceedings null and void, as if the proceedings had never been opened," UEFA said in its official statement, as reported by Goal.com.

Earlier, UEFA had threatened these three clubs with legal action and it was being said they could be suspended from the Champions League.

Later on, it was announced that proceedings will be delayed after a Madrid court accused UEFA of acting "outside the rule of law".

The announcement to form a breakaway ESL made by 12 founding clubs including Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, was met with widespread criticism.

As a result, all the six Premier League clubs, involved in the proposed ESL, withdrew from the competition. (ANI)

