UEFA opens disciplinary proceeding against FA for crowd trouble in Euro final

London, July 14 (IANS) European football's governing body, UEFA, has opened disciplinary proceedings against the English Football Association (FA) for not being able to control the invasion of the "field of play by its supporters" and the unruly behaviour of fans who clashed inside and outside the Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

Videos have surfaced showing England fans clashing with Italy's fans after the Azzurri won the Euro 2020 title on July 11.

Hundreds of London Metropolitan's riot police personnel came down to London's West End after thousands of football fans roamed the streets post England's loss.

UEFA could hand a stadium ban for the violence, which could mean one or more of the Nations League games in 2022 could be played behind closed doors. Earlier the FA had been fined 25,630 pounds after a similar crowd trouble during England's semi-final against Denmark, where a spectator also flashed a laser beam at Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

A UEFA statement said late on Tuesday that, "Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA EURO 2020 final match between the national teams of Italy and England (1-1, Italy won 3-2 on penalties), played on 11 July at Wembley Stadium, London."

The charges against Football Association include, invasion of the field of play by its supporters, throwing of objects by its supporters, and disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem, lighting of a firework by its supporters.

UEFA said the case would be dealt with by its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

"Separately, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation into events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium," UEFA said.

