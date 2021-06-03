UK tour: India men's and women's teams team touch base in Southampton

After landing in Southampton, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Wriddhiman Saha posted pictures of themselves at the Hilton Hotel, which is present in the premises of the Ageas Bowl.Bumrah posted a picture on Twitter and he captioned the post as: "Hello Southampton."Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians posted a picture of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant chilling in their balcony at the Hilton Hotel."Touchdown. The Rose Bowl, Southampton Stadium," tweeted Mumbai Indians.India women's head coach Ramesh Powar also tweeted a picture of his room at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton."India skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday had said that the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) will be the biggest event as the longest format of the game tests a player in each and every department.India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of WTC at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, beginning June 18."See it is the first time that you have a World Test Championship final. When you look at that and the magnitude of the game that is going to be played, I think this is the biggest, if not the biggest-ever. It is the toughest format of the game, it is a format that tests you. It has not happened over the three months, it has happened over two years where teams have played each other across the world and earned their right to play in the finals. It is one hell of an event," said Ravi Shastri while answering an ANI query during a virtual press conference.Answering the same question, Kohli said: "I agree. I think this holds a lot of value, especially this being the first of its kind. It is the toughest format as Ravi Bhai mentioned. We take a lot of pride in playing Test cricket and the way we have progressed as a side is an example of what Test cricket means to us. So for all of us as a unit, this is like an accumulation of all the hard work of the last five-six years where we started to come up the ranks as a side and we are just happy to take the opportunity to play the finals." (ANI)