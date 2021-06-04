UK tour: Indian players can't meet each other for first 3 days during Southampton quarantine

Southampton [UK], June 4 (ANI): The Indian men's and women's team landed in London on Thursday and then headed to the Ageas Bowl in Southampton to start their quarantine. And the players are looking forward to finishing off their hard quarantine and then start training.





While the men's team will gear up for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, the women's team will take on the English team in a one-off Test before playing ODIs and T20Is.



Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted a video of the travel from Mumbai to Southampton and wrote: "Excitement is building up as #TeamIndia arrive in England."



Speaking in the video, spinner Axar Patel said: "It has been wonderful. First two hours watched a movie, and then slept for six hours. Now having breakfast. Planning to get into quarantine after reaching. As of now we are told we cannot meet each other for three days."



Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said both him and his daughter slept really well in the flight. The video showed almost all the members of the contingent as they moved around inside the charter.



The World Test Championship final has now been granted an exemption by the UK government as outlined in The Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, and Operator Liability) (England) Regulations 2021, released on May 17.



"As per the bio-safety protocols established for the event, in line with UK government and Public Health England requirements, the Indian Men's team will arrive in the UK on 3 June 2021 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test," ICC had said in an official release.



At the Hampshire Bowl, the players were tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation. Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation. Players' activity will be allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue. (ANI)

