Umpire Nitin Menon all set for Test debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): India's Nitin Menon is all set for his Test debut after being appointed as an on-field umpire for the upcoming Test between Afghanistan and West Indies to be played in Dehradun from November 27.

Son of a former international umpire, Narendra Menon, Nitin followed into his father's footsteps when he became a state panel umpire for Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) in 2005.

Nitin, who had represented Madhya Pradesh in U16, U19, U23 and list A matches, cleared the All India Umpiring Exam conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2006 and started officiating in BCCI domestic matches from the 2007-08 season.Apart from 57 first-class games, Nitin has officiated in 22 ODIs, nine T20Is, and 40 Indian Premier League matches.An elated Nitin, whose ultimate goal is to become an ICC Elite Panel Umpire, thanked BCCI for the support and faith shown in him."The reason behind my smooth transition to international cricket is mainly because of the robust, competitive and professional structure of the BCCI domestic matches," Nitin said.He added that the Umpires Exchange Program helped him in his overall growth as a match official."The experience that I gained from officiating in our domestic tournaments and the opportunity given to me by the BCCI for officiating in the IPL as well as in first-class matches in Australia, England and South Africa as part of Umpires Exchange Program has helped me in my development as an Umpire," he said."I am happy to repay the trust shown in me and looking forward to facing the new challenges of Test cricket so that I can achieve my goal of becoming an ICC Elite Panel Umpire," Nitin added. (ANI)