Unai Emery reveals why Mesut Ozil does'nt feature in Arsenal's playing XI

Leeds [UK], Oct 5 (ANI): Arsenal manager Unai Emery said due to the competition over every spot in the team, midfielder Mesut Ozil is not featuring in the playing XI.

"He can play how I want, but now we have a lot of players being competitive in each position on the pitch, and they deserve to be able to help and to play," Goal.com quoted Emery as saying.



The 30-year-old Ozil missed club's Premier League clash against Manchester United which ended in a 1-1 draw on October 1. The Germany international was again left out from the playing XI during club's 4-0 win over Standard Liege on October 4.

"Now every player is the same and I want to train, I want them to be pushing to achieve one position in the squad, in the first XI. If we continue being competitive and getting better, it is the best for our present and future," Emery further stated.

Arsenal will now compete against Bournemouth on October 6 in Premier League. (ANI)

