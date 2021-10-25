'Unbelievable': Kohli left surprised with suggestion to drop Rohit for Ishan Kishan

Dubai [UAE], October 25 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli was left surprised after a journalist ended up asking whether Rohit Sharma can be dropped from the team to bring in Ishan Kishan.



The journalist asked the question to Kohli after India's ten-wicket loss against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the game against Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

"It's a very brave question. What do you think, sir? I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion? Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 internationals? You'll drop Rohit Sharma? Do you know what he did in the last game that we played? Yeah?Unbelievable. If you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly," said Kohli during a virtual post-match press conference.

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets.

India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, October 26. (ANI)

