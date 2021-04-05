Under Fowler, East Bengal will continue to get better: Majumder

"Robbie Fowler is an absolute legend. He is a very good human being. He was like a friend to us. When we first heard that he was appointed as the head coach, we thought about how it would be to work with a legend like him, but the way he mixed with us and treated us was amazing. He is so down to earth despite being such a big name in world football," said Majumder, who first joined East Bengal during the 2011-12 season, making four appearances, and returned to his former club to play the 2020-21 season.

Kolkata, April 5 (IANS) SC East Bengal goalkeeper Debjit Majumder said on Monday that football legend Robbie Fowler's presence as head coach had markedly improved the team and that it would continue to get better with time.

This season, the team lost four of their first five games before going on a seven-match winning streak. And, in their last 15 matches, even though they failed to register many wins, they lost just five times --- a good indicator that the team has improved.

The 33-year-old Majumder has featured in 15 matches and earned two clean sheets besides coming up with 50 saves. The goalkeeper, who had a three-year stint with ATK before joining SC East Bengal, has conceded only 20 goals in those 15 matches, and in the five matches he didn't play, the Red and Gold Brigade conceded 13 goals.

Though the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) debutants finished ninth, Majumder stood out.

"Personally, it was a good season for me but, unfortunately, the team couldn't get the desired result. But it has to be said that this was a new team. It took some time to adjust. Overall, this was a good season for me," said Majumder.

On working with SC East Bengal goalkeeping coach Bobby Mimms again, Majumder said, "I had earlier worked with Mimms when I was at ATK FC. He is the best goalkeeping coach I have worked with. I have obviously played under a lot of coaches but for me, he is the best.

"The way he makes us practise helps us a lot. I can say that whatever improvement I have shown as a player this season is because of Bobby Mimms. He has worked tirelessly with me and gave some valuable advice regarding techniques," said Majumder.

