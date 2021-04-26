UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham leads global vaccination drive during World Immunization Week

New York [USA], April 26 (ANI): Former Manchester United legend and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham is fronting a global initiative to inspire confidence in vaccines and encourage parents around the world to vaccinate their children against deadly diseases.



In a video released ahead of World Immunization Week, Beckham, talks about the loss of everyday activities due to COVID-19, such as hugs with family, spending time with friends, and being with the people we love.

Beckham, founder of the 7 Fund for UNICEF, encourages parents to vaccinate themselves so that they can be safe. He also urges families to ensure that their children are receiving routine vaccinations to protect them against diseases such as diphtheria, measles, and polio.

"In the last year, COVID-19 has shown us how much we take for granted but it has also reminded us about the power of vaccines. Vaccines work, saving millions of lives every year," said Beckham.

"I have learned through my work with UNICEF just how important they are for the health of our loved ones. Yet too many children around the world don't get the routine vaccines they need to be safe from deadly diseases."

"That's why this World Immunization Week, I'm so proud to be joining UNICEF and partners to encourage parents to vaccinate themselves and their children," the former England captain added.

Alongside Beckham, UNICEF Ambassadors and supporters Orlando Bloom, Sofia Carson, Olivia Colman, Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lin, Alyssa Milano, Jessie Ware and others will take part in a series of online conversations about vaccines, including with health care workers, teachers and vaccine experts from around the world.

To help spread the word online about the effectiveness of vaccines, starting on Monday UNICEF will join with global partners and funders to rally parents, health workers and the public to become online advocates for vaccines. (ANI)

