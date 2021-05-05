United's aborted game vs Liverpool to be played on May 13

The contest was postponed after agitated fans stormed Old Trafford in protest against owner Glazer family's plan to align with the now-aborted Super League.

London, May 5 (IANS) Manchester United on Wednesday said that their match against Liverpool, originally scheduled for Sunday, had been rearranged for May 13.

But with the rearrangement of fixtures, Manchester United face the onerous task of playing three league games in five days.

United were originally scheduled to take on Leicester City on May 12, but in a bid to accommodate the rearranged tie against Liverpool, the match against the Foxes has been moved back to May 11.

And, given that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side has to take on Serie A team AS Roma in the Europa League semi-final second leg on May 7 and Aston Villa on May 9, it will be four matches in the span of just one week.

This will be the first time in nearly three decades that Manchester United will play three league games in five days.

The tie against Liverpool was postponed last Sunday when some protesters broke the barriers and entered the Old Trafford pitch protesting against the Glazer family's plan to align with the now-aborted Super League.

While the police managed to take control of the ground from the protesters, the match had to be called off.

