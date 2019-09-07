Universe Boss Gayle shares picture with 'Yes Boss' actor Shahrukh Khan!

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI): West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle, popularly known as 'Universe Boss' on Saturday shared a picture with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan.

Gayle shared the picture on Instagram and wrote "#40SHADESOFGAYLE September 20th @iamsrk #NuffRespect," as the caption.

Shahrukh is currently in the Caribbean Islands, rooting for Trinbago Knight Riders in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL).The "Yes Boss" actor owns the franchise based in Trinidad and Tobago in the CPL.Gayle had sparked retirement rumors by his antics during the final ODI of the three-match series against India.However, he went on to deny the rumours and said he will be with West Indies cricket untill further notice.In a video posted by Windies Cricket, Gayle said "I didn't announce any retirement. Yeah, I am still with West Indies cricket until any further notice".Gayle went on to play a knock of 72 runs in the final ODI of the three-match series against India and every Indian player congratulated Gayle on the field, which led to speculations that the left-handed batsman might just have played his last match for the team from the Caribbean.Skipper Kohli and Gayle were seen doing their famous high-five on the pitch after Gayle's dismissal.The 39-year-old Gayle is West Indies' all-time run-scorer in ODIs with 10480 runs from 301 matches.Gayle had made his international ODI debut in 1999 against India in Toronto. He has registered 25 hundreds and 54 fifties in ODI cricket. (ANI)