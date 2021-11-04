Unmukt Chand signs with BBL franchise Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne [Australia], November 4 (ANI): India batter Unmukt Chand will break new ground for the Big Bash, after signing with the Melbourne Renegades.



The former India A and India U19 captain will be the first Indian cricketer to feature in the KFC Big Bash League.

Chand, 28, called time on his playing career in India earlier this year. He represented three IPL franchises - Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals - and had a domestic career spanning more than a decade, including 67 first-class matches.

"I'm very excited, it's great to be part of the Melbourne Renegades family. I've always followed the Big Bash and it's a great opportunity for me to come and play some good cricket," Chand said in an official release.

"I'm really looking forward to coming to Melbourne and to get going. I've always enjoyed playing in Australia. I haven't been to Melbourne before... I know for a fact there are lots of Indians in Melbourne, so it's going to be nice, and I hope the crowds turn up for games as well," he added.

Chand burst onto the international stage as a teenager in the 2012 ICC U19 World Cup - played in Australia.

He was the player of the match as India won the tournament final, scoring an unbeaten 111 against an Australian side featuring a host of now-BBL stars, including the likes of Travis Head and Ashton Turner.

"We're delighted to have Unmukt joining the Renegades and see him being an important part of our group," Head Coach, David Saker, said.

Chand is currently based in the United States. He will enter the tournament high on confidence, after being named player of the tournament as his Silicon Valley Strikers won the Minor League Cricket title last month.

He will travel to Australia later this month and be available for the duration of the tournament.

Melbourne Renegades BBL Squad: Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Boyce, Unmukt Chand, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Josh Lalor, Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh, James Pattinson, Mitchell Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Reece Topley. (ANI)

