UP's first water sports complex in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur, Dec 30 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, got its first water sports complex at Ramgarh Tal here.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister Adityanath Jogi, the water sports complex at the lake is the first in the state which has been constructed by the public sector.

The complex is spread on a 5-acre area near Ramgarh Tal, which is spread over 1,700 acres.