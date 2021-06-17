Upstox becomes ICC's 'Official Partner'

Dubai, June 17 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced Upstox, one of the largest online investment platforms in India, as its 'Official Partner' for all ICC events until the end of 2023.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Upstox as an Official Partner of the ICC. As our marquee events around the world continue to attract a wide and passionate fanbase, this association provides Upstox with an unrivalled platform to educate and engage both existing and new customers," said Anurag Dahiya, ICC's Chief Commercial Officer.