Urge everyone to support girls who want to enter field of sports, says Mirabai Chanu

Patiala (Punjab) [India], August 25 (ANI): Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Wednesday said that everyone should support girls who want to enter the field of sports.



"When I started, I was just 14 years old, I had to go through many problems. Earlier, were not many facilities and my family had to go through a lot. I had to deal with hardships but my family fully supported me during my training days. My parents always encouraged me to follow my dream. I am happy that I could fulfil their dream. I received a lot of support from the government. I request everyone to support girls who want to enter the field of sports," Chanu told ANI.

"I have been lucky that my family loves sports, the support of family is really important. The government always supports us now, I hope they keep supporting us in the same manner. Players from India really work hard, if the young generation gets the desired support, they will do us proud," she added.

Chanu had opened India's medals tally at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics after she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category.

The Indian weightlifter then received a rousing reception in Imphal as she arrived in her native state Manipur, after a sensational show at the Tokyo Games.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur had also felicitated India's first medal winner Mirabai Chanu after she landed from Tokyo. (ANI)

