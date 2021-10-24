US GP: Verstappen edges Hamilton to pole position in Austin

Texas [USA], October 24 (ANI): Red Bull's Max Verstappen went fastest in the US Grand Prix qualifying to take pole position as he pipped title rival, Lewis Hamilton, at Austin's Circuit of The Americas on Saturday.



Verstappen looked quick in final practice - his Red Bull team appearing to have made big gains overnight - and carried that through to qualifying, where he absorbed pressure from Hamilton's Mercedes to take pole with a 1m32.910s.

The other Red Bull driver, Sergio Perez went third fastest while the second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas was fourth, however, he'll drop to the ninth courtesy of a five-place grid penalty for exceeding his engine allocation. That'll promote Charles Leclerc one place to fourth, the Ferrari driver edging out teammate Carlos Sainz.

Daniel Ricciardo was the leading McLaren in eighth, ahead of teammate Lando Norris, with AlphaTauri duo Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda closing out the top 10. (ANI)

