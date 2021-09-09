US Open: Djokovic defeats Berrettini, storms into semis

New York [US], September 9 (ANI): World number one Novak Djokovic on Thursday stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing US Open.



Djokovic defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarter-final clash here at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic will now lock horns against Germany's Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.

The first set went back and forth between Djokovic and Berrettini and it was the latter who came out triumphant in the first set, taking it 7-5.

However, Djokovic showed his class in the next two sets, and he displayed his A-game to win it 6-2, 6-2, and he was just one more set away from progressing to the semi-finals of the ongoing Grand Slam.

The Serbian carried on with his momentum and he wrapped up the fourth set, winning the match and hence progressing to the semi-finals of the US Open.

The 34-year-old Djokovic is chasing a Calendar Slam after having won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon earlier this year. (ANI)

