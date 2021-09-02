US Open: Medvedev breezes past Koepfer to enter 3rd round

Medvedev broke Koepfer's serve seven times. The tall Russian also defended better in the match.

New York, Sep 2 (IANS) Second-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev breezed past German Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in the second round in 108 minutes to advance in the US Open men's singles on Wednesday.

"I try to take every match as a new challenge. The more I win throughout my career, and especially here in New York, on this stadium, the better I will feel," said Medvedev after the match.

"It was a great level from me," he added.

"There were a few tight moments in the match which I managed to hold well and play well. At one moment his

level dropped a little bit and I took advantage of it. I am really happy to be through in less than two hours."

The 25-year-old fired 23 winners to advance in one hour and 48 minutes.

The 2019 US Open finalist is eyeing his first Grand Slam title. He had earlier reached the 2021 Australian Open final.

--IANS

kh/