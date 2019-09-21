Usain Bolt admits being 'a big Ronaldo fan'

Zurich [Switzerland], Sept 21 (ANI): Jamaica sprinter Usain Bolt admitted being a big Cristiano Ronaldo fan and said he admires the way the Portuguese has been successful in different leagues.

Bolt was asked whom according to him, who had a better career, Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

"Both of them! I hear a lot of people have this debate but both of them are footballing geniuses. I have always been a big Ronaldo fan and I admire the way he has been successful in different leagues - England, Spain and now Italy," FIFA.com quoted Bolt as saying.



The Jamaican is the only athlete in history to win three Olympic golds in one track event - and he did it in both the 100 and 200 meters.

When asked who does he foresee taking over as the best player in the world as both Ronaldo and Messi are approaching towards the end of their career, Bolt said there are a lot of exciting young players and picked several players including Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr.

"There are a lot of exciting young players - Mbappe, Neymar Jr., Jadon Sancho. It will be interesting to see how the former Ajax players Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong do at their new clubs, as well as Eden Hazard at Real. I am friends with Raheem Sterling, Paul Pogba and Leon Bailey and hope they can keep playing well," he said. (ANI)

