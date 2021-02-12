USA's cricket training camp, selection matches postponed

New York, Feb 12 (IANS) USA Cricket (USAC) on Friday said that it has postponed its planned training camp and series of selection matches that were scheduled for late February in Houston in light of the postponement of their ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 series against Oman.

"Work will continue on shaping a provisional calendar of cricket for the year of 2021, which will include all international and domestic cricket for Men's, Women's & Youth. USA Cricket will aim to announce this later in February and provide an update on any future specific training camps for the Men's and Women's National Training Groups," said the USAC in a statement.