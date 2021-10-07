Used to bowl fast from the very starting, Irfan Pathan also helped me, says Umran Malik

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 7 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pace sensation Umran Malik has said that bowling fast comes naturally to him and ever since the starting, he has bowled quickly to disrupt the batters' concentration.



SRH pacer Umran Malik clocked 153kph to bowl the fastest delivery of IPL 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday. Malik achieved this feat in the 4th delivery of the 9th over against Devdutt Padikkal. RCB batter got the outside edge and scored a run on the fastest delivery of IPL 2021.

"From the very starting, I used to bowl fast. When I played cricket with Cosco ball, I used to bowl fast then also. We used to play one over matches and I used to run in and bowl fast yorkers. In 2018, U-19 trials came and I was bowling, the selectors saw me. I was bowling with jogger shoes, then my friend gave me spike shoes and I then came into the U-19 team. Then I played Under-23 cricket," Malik told teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"In 2018, I was practicing regularly. After Under-23, I played Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy. I thank the SRH franchise for giving me an opportunity. Irfan Pathan came and he told me where I can improve. I was scared at first when I had to bowl to Warner and Williamson in the nets. I prayed to god that I just bowl good balls. I kept on learning and this has helped me," he added.

A spirited bowling performance saw Kane Williamson-led SRH defeat RCB by four runs here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar defended 13 off the final over to help his side register a thrilling victory.

"I was determined to take a wicket against RCB and I just wanted to take a wicket," said Malik.

Earlier, Jason Roy played a knock of 44 runs as SRH posted a total of 141/7 in the allotted twenty overs. For RCB, Harshal Patel returned with the figures of 3-33.

SunRisers Hyderabad will next take on Mumbai Indians on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

