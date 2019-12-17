Usman Shinwari hospitalised ahead of second Test against SL

Karachi[Pakistan], Dec 17 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka, Pakistan's fast bowler Usman Shinwari was admitted to hospital following fever and infection, cricketpakistan.com reported on Tuesday.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah is likely to replace Shinwari for the second encounter.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board released 33-year-old spinner from their Test squad to work with bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed at the National Cricket Academy.



Shah joined the team on December in Karachi.

The first Test ended in a draw as frequent rains and bad lights affected the progress of the game. Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten knock of 102 runs powered Sri Lanka to 308/6 in their first innings.

The host reached the score of 252/2 before the weather interrupted the match. Abid Ali and Babar Azam both scored unbeaten tons against the visitors. Ali knocked 109 runs while Azam played an innings of 102 runs.

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the second Test at National Stadium in Karachi on December 16. (ANI)

