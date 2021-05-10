Uzbekistan to stage 2021 AFC Champions League Groups H and I

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 10 (ANI): The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Monday announced that the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) will host the remaining centralised matches of the 2021 AFC Champions League (East) Groups H and I, which are scheduled to take place from June 25 to July 11, 2021.



"The latest decision brings to a close the venue selection process for the 2021 AFC Champions League Group Stage following the confirmation of the Football Association of Thailand as the centralised host Member Association for Groups F, G, and J, which will take place from June 22 to July 11, 2021," the AFC said in an official statement.

Uzbekistan will also host the playoff stage match between Korea Republic's Daegu FC and Chiangrai United of Thailand on June 23, 2021, with the winners securing their spot in Group I alongside last season's quarter-finalist Beijing FC from China PR, reigning J League champions Kawasaki Frontale and this season's debutants United City FC from the Philippines.

On Sunday, it was confirmed that the AFC Cup (South) Group D matches, which were scheduled to take place from May 14 to 21, 2021, will not be held in Male, Maldives.

Participating clubs who had travelled to Maldives for both the Group and Playoff Stages were asked to arrange for their return home while adhering to the COVID-19 health and travel protocols put in place by the country.

"At the same time, the AFC is in contact with all other Participating clubs and officials who have not entered the Maldives to cancel their travel arrangements. The AFC Cup (South) Group and Playoff Stage matches are now postponed until further notice with more information to be announced in due course," the AFC had said in an official release. (ANI)

