Vanuatu Cricket appoints Clint Mckay as interim coach

Dubai [UAE], Aug 28 (ANI): Former Australian pacer Clint Mckay was appointed as interim coach of the Vanuatu men's cricket team on Wednesday.

Mckay had played 59 ODIs, six T20Is and one Test for Australia. He had scalped 104 wickets in all formats for Australia. The 36-year-old said he had the little knowledge of the team before taking the position of the coach.

"Up until last week, I didn't know a great deal about Vanuatu Cricket, only what Patrick had told me a couple of years ago, and that was that it was an improving cricket nation, with some very talented players still learning the game," ICC quoted Mckay as saying."It is only a short turnaround until the tournament starts, so I will be looking to create a positive and enjoyable environment, which enables belief to grow within the team," he added.McKay's first assignment will be guiding Vanuatu through the first stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge, which forms part of the qualification pathway to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, in Malaysia, starting from September 16.Shane Deitz, the chief executive officer of Vanuatu Cricket, welcomed McKay's appointment and said: "Having Clint McKay join our team is a massive positive for us going into such an important tournament. He has over 10 years of the international and domestic experience as a player, and has transitioned into his coaching career very well.""His knowledge, particularly of 50-over cricket, is priceless, and for our guys to have this time with him will improve their skills and knowledge of the game. I hope Clint can assist with more overseas playing opportunities for our players," he added. (ANI)